Dreaded Chambal dacoit Jagan Gujjar surrenders

Dreaded dacoit Jagan Gujjar, facing over 100 cases of robbery, kidnapping and looting and carrying a reward of ₹40,000 on his head, surrendered before the police in Rajasthan’s Dholpur district on Friday. Gujjar, 49, involved in criminal activities in three States, was hiding in the Chambal ravines.

Police said a .315 bore rifle and five cartridges were seized from Gujjar’s possession. He was earlier arrested several times since 1994, and was released on bail. The police had recently launched an operation to arrest him when reports of his attacks on villagers in Dholpur’s Dang area surfaced earlier this month.

Director-General of Police Kapil Garg said the policemen who confronted the dacoit during the operation and forced him to surrender would be felicitated. Gujjar surrendered near a temple in the Basai Dang police station area of Dholpur district.

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party chief and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal had raised the issue of Gujjar’s criminal activities in the Lok Sabha recently and demanded his immediate arrest.

In the rural belts of Uttar Pradesh adjoining Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, his trail of loot and terror evoked images of Gabbar Singh, the iconic dacoit of the film Sholay. Gujjar had many cases registered against him in these States.

