Other States

Dreaded Chambal dacoit Jagan Gujjar surrenders

more-in

He faces over 100 cases of robbery, kidnapping and looting

Dreaded dacoit Jagan Gujjar, facing over 100 cases of robbery, kidnapping and looting and carrying a reward of ₹40,000 on his head, surrendered before the police in Rajasthan’s Dholpur district on Friday. Gujjar, 49, involved in criminal activities in three States, was hiding in the Chambal ravines.

Police said a .315 bore rifle and five cartridges were seized from Gujjar’s possession. He was earlier arrested several times since 1994, and was released on bail. The police had recently launched an operation to arrest him when reports of his attacks on villagers in Dholpur’s Dang area surfaced earlier this month.

Director-General of Police Kapil Garg said the policemen who confronted the dacoit during the operation and forced him to surrender would be felicitated. Gujjar surrendered near a temple in the Basai Dang police station area of Dholpur district.

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party chief and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal had raised the issue of Gujjar’s criminal activities in the Lok Sabha recently and demanded his immediate arrest.

In the rural belts of Uttar Pradesh adjoining Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, his trail of loot and terror evoked images of Gabbar Singh, the iconic dacoit of the film Sholay. Gujjar had many cases registered against him in these States.

(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Rajasthan
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 29, 2019 9:06:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/dreaded-chambal-dacoit-jagan-gujjar-surrenders/article28220094.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story