DRDO’s 500-bed COVID-19 care hospital inaugurated in Uttarakhand

A 500-bed COVID-19 care hospital set up by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Haldwani was virtually inaugurated by Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Tirath Singh Rawat on Wednesday.

“This facility comprises 375 oxygen beds and 125 intensive care unit [ICU] beds with ventilators. With 100% power backup, it is centrally air-conditioned for all weather conditions. A pathology laboratory, a pharmacy, X-Ray and electrocardiogram [ECG] are inherent part of the facility,” a DRDO statement said.

The centre named after late General Bipin Chandra Joshi, who belonged to Uttarakhand and was the 17th Chief of the Army Staff, would become fully operational from June 3, it stated.

A control centre with a helpline number had been established for proper monitoring and hospital management. “Doctors and nursing staff to run the facility would be provided by co-located Government Medical College, Haldwani,” it said.

This hospital, which had been built in 21 days, was the result of the efforts of the workforce of 350 persons who worked round the clock under adverse weather conditions. Ample measures have been taken in its design and functioning to meet any unforeseen challenge. Mandatory fire safety norms have been ensured with fire detection alarm system, fire hydrants, and fire-fighting equipment, it added.