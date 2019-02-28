Draft student start-up policy prepared

A draft student start-up up policy has been prepared in Rajasthan to support innovations by the students and create an environment to facilitate their creative pursuits.

Governor Kalyan Singh, who is the Chancellor of the State’s skill development and technical universities, is likely to approve the policy shortly which was submitted to him on Wednesday.

A prudent integration of skills in education and the bilateral exchange of students for skills training has also been planned in a memorandum of understanding signed between the Rajasthan-ILD Skills University and Bharatiya Skill Development University here earlier this month. The MoU will facilitate preparation and updating of curriculum for various courses offered.

Rajasthan-ILD Skills University V-C Lalit K. Panwar, who heads the committee for framing the policy, said that the students would be encouraged to become self-sufficient by taking up self-employment initiatives. “For this, we need to create a conducive environment and make the resources available to the youths,” he said.

BSDU V-C Surjit Singh Pabla said the students would benefit from the updated information on potential opportunities which the two universities would share while carrying out exchange of students for training.