‘Dr. Devendra Fadnavis’: Japan’s Koyasan University confers honorary doctorate on Maharashtra Deputy CM

December 26, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Pune

Japan’s prestigious Koyasan University on December 26 formally conferred an honorary doctorate on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the first instance in the 120 years of the university’s history.

Addressing the attendees during the conferral function at Mumbai University, in the presence of Japanese dignitaries and a number of his cabinet colleagues, Mr. Fadnavis dedicated his honorary doctorate to the people of Maharashtra, while thanking the Japanese government for “standing like a rock” behind India and its enormous contribution in Maharashtra’s infrastructure projects.

Mr. Fadnavis opened his address in Japanese by expressing his profound gratitude to Koyasan University and the people of Japan for conferring the honorary doctorate.

“This is such a prestigious university whose history goes back to 1,200 years. They have awarded it to me in recognition of the work done by my colleagues and myself in the fields of infrastructure, water management, and the industrial field. This has only been possible due to the blessings of the people of Maharashtra,” he said.

Stating that good governance was key to take any State forward, Mr. Fadnavis said that Maharashtra was always known for its good governance.

“I am happy that Maharashtra is again number one in the field of foreign direct investment. Today, it is Maharashtra, and not Bengaluru or Hyderabad, which is known as India’s start-up capital. But we want to improve more…I am looking at Maharashtra in its 75th anniversary. I am thinking about what the State can achieve by 2035 and what can we do to help achieve it. This is a State with limitless possibilities. If we can harness all our strength, no one can stop Maharashtra,” Mr. Fadnavis said, remarking that the road to PM Modi’s vision of a 5 trillion-dollar economy went through Maharashtra.

Reading the citation on Mr. Fadnavis’ doctorate, Yoshio Yamashita, Director of International Affairs, Wakayama Prefecture, said the Deputy CM was being conferred with the degree for his “exceptional achievements in infrastructure development, community-based initiatives, and dedication to promoting social equality in Maharashtra”.

In August this year, Koyasan University had revealed its decision to bestow an honorary doctorate upon Mr. Fadnavis, while acknowledging his commendable efforts in water conservation through the Jal Yukt Shivar initiative and his contributions towards social equality in the State.

The ties between the university and Mr. Fadnavis go back to 2015 when, as then CM of Maharashtra, he had unveiled a statue of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar at the Koyasan University.

Explaining the significance of Mr. Fadnavis’s honorary doctorate and the rich history of the university, Dr. Fukahori Yasukata, the Japanese Consul-General in Mumbai, said that while as a modern educational system, Koyasan was established 120 years ago, the institution’s history dated back 1,200 years when Koyasan was renowned as the birthplace of Buddhism in Japan.

“Kūkai [the Japanese saint] established Koyasan university in the 9th century A.D. Just like Adi Shankara promoted Hinduism to a higher plane, Kūkai elevated Buddhism to a national religion and Koyasan was at the centre of it. So, Koyasan is one of the most prestigious educational systems in Japan and in its 1,200 years of existence, this is the first honorary doctorate degree given by the university to anyone,” said Dr. Yasukata.

Stating that Japan is an extremely trusted friend of India, Mr. Fadnavis said the two countries shared a cultural bonding, and not just one of mere friendship.

“Lord Buddha and his thoughts is a bond which brings the two countries together…There are few moments that a career politician like me does not know what to say. But I am speechless by this rare honour conferred upon me by university of Koyasan This is something I will cherish for my entire life,” he said.

