Dr. Abdullah is telling people fairy tales to return to power: BJP

Srinagar

26 August 2020 05:00 IST

The BJP on Tuesday described the remarks of National Conference (NC) president Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Article 370 and 35(A) as “fairy tales” and termed the Gupkar Declaration as “a poll plank to return to power”.

Referring to the statements Dr. Abdullah made during an interview with The Hindu, BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur said Dr. Abdullah was daydreaming and telling people a fair tale about the Gupkar Declaration.

“The NC has been raising hollow slogans of autonomy and befooling people over the past 70 years just to grab the power. A veteran politician like Dr. Abdullah shouldn’t speak in such a tone which a common man in J&K can’t digest. Instead, he should accept the ground reality that J&K is completely an inseparable part of the Union of India,” the BJP spokesman said.

He said the regional political parties like the NC, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and others have been left with no option.

“The Gupkar Declaration is another poll plank to befool people of J&K to grab power. There is no question of playing with the emotions of people of J&K again. People of J&K are wise enough and they very much understand the political gimmicks and won’t fall into the trap of these parties again,” Mr. Thakur added.

He said the global community has accepted the historic decision taken by the Government of India on August 5 last year. “The focus of the international community is that New Delhi should get back the part of Kashmir which is under the occupation of Pakistan,” Mr. Thakur said.