Dr. Abdullah is telling people fairy tales to return to power: BJP

The BJP on Tuesday described the remarks of National Conference (NC) president Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Article 370 and 35(A) as “fairy tales” and termed the Gupkar Declaration as “a poll plank to return to power”.
Referring to the statements Dr. Abdullah made during an interview with The Hindu, BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur said Dr. Abdullah was daydreaming and telling people a fair tale about the Gupkar Declaration.
“The NC has been raising hollow slogans of autonomy and befooling people over the past 70 years just to grab the power. A veteran politician like Dr. Abdullah shouldn’t speak in such a tone which a common man in J&K can’t digest. Instead, he should accept the ground reality that J&K is completely an inseparable part of the Union of India,” the BJP spokesman said.
He said the regional political parties like the NC, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and others have been left with no option.
“The Gupkar Declaration is another poll plank to befool people of J&K to grab power. There is no question of playing with the emotions of people of J&K again. People of J&K are wise enough and they very much understand the political gimmicks and won’t fall into the trap of these parties again,” Mr. Thakur added.
He said the global community has accepted the historic decision taken by the Government of India on August 5 last year. “The focus of the international community is that New Delhi should get back the part of Kashmir which is under the occupation of Pakistan,” Mr. Thakur said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath