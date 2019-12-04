DPS students left in the lurch: parents

More than 800 students of the Delhi Public School (DPS) in Ahmedabad (East) face uncertainly following the school’s move to close down after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Gujarat government cancelled its affiliation in the wake of the Nithyananda Ashram controversy.

Hundreds of parents on Tuesday staged a sit-in and blamed the State government for not helping the students. Some parents have approached the High Court to keep the school running.

Reasons for cancelling the affiliation included alleged forgery of a No Objection Certificate (NOC), and leasing the premises to set up the Ashram without permission from the authorities. The CBSE issued the cancellation order after the Gujarat government’s education wing submitted a report exposing the irregularities by the school management. The CBSE, however, has allowed students of Classes X and XII to take next year’s board exams.

The Education Department filed a complaint against school trustees, Manjula Puja Shrof and Hiten Vasant, who have sought anticipatory bail. “We are trying to ensure that the future of students is not affected,” said Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama.

Separate country?

Even as the Gujarat Police is looking for the self-styled godman, a website named Kailaasa.org has popped up, suggesting that Nithyananda has founded his own country and designed its flag, constitution and emblem.

The website also called for donations for the country and through it, an opportunity to gain citizenship of the “greatest Hindu nation”, Kailaasa. The website is registered in Panama.

