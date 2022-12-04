DPS Pune team wins national crossword contest

December 04, 2022 08:43 am | Updated 08:43 am IST - Patna

A team of Delhi Public School, Pune on Saturday lifted the trophy of the National Crossword Championship in the grand finale of the 10th edition of the annual national inter-school crossword contest. The team of Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan’s Public School, Hyderabad clinched the first runner-up trophy, while Patna’s Notre Dame Academy team of students followed as second runner-up.

In a keenly fought contest, the team of Kuhu Goel and Ashish M. from DPS, Pune lifted the trophy, while the teams of G. Sanjana and K. Sai Pranavi Praagnya from BVB Public School, Hyderabad came runner-up and Adya Singh along with Radhika Ranjan from NDA, Patna stood second runner-up in the contest. The contest was open to students of Class VIII to XIII.

The Grand Finale of the Cryptic Crossword Contest 10.0 was held over two days, December 2-3, at Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) on Jai Singh Marg, New Delhi. The grand finale had 32 top teams from across the country competing in the first offline event under the contest after a gap of several years due to the pandemic. Acknowledged by the Limca Book of Records as the biggest event of its kind, the contest is conducted every year by Extra-C, a civil society initiative based at Patna.

“On day first, a preliminary round of the contest with a written general crossword test and a theme-based online Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) was held; based on the combined scores, top 12 teams moved to the quarter-final round before finalising the six best teams for the semi-final round”, Vivek Singh, chief mentor of the contest and Development Commissioner of Bihar, said.

Mr. Singh was present when the teams of students lifted their trophies. On the second day, two semi-finals saw the top three teams moving to the final round, he added.

The contest was anchored by several-time national crossword champion Ramki Krishnan from Chennai and Vinayak Ekbote from New Delhi. The winners and other contestants were handed the prizes by senior IAS officers who were the guests of honour.