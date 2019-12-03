DPS CBSE affiliation: parents blame Gujarat govt.

Parents of the students enrolled at the Delhi Public School (East) near here on Monday expressed anger at the CBSE cancelling the affiliation of the school and accused the Gujarat government of not stepping in.

The CBSE on Sunday announced withdrawal of the affiliation of the school, located at Hirapur near Ahmedabad, with “immediate effect” for leasing out land to controversial godman Nithyananda for his ashram.

A day after the CBSE order, which referred to a report submitted by the State government saying the school had produced a “forged NOC”, parents gathered outside the campus and alleged the government “failed” to take action against the school before the Nithyananda row erupted.

Parents said they would launch a united fight against the State government and may take legal recourse to ensure that education of their wards does not get affected due to the CBSE order. There are 800 students enrolled at the school.

“We came to know from media that affiliation of the school has been cancelled. We want to ensure that our wards study here and nowhere else. We do not care whether the management of the school is arrested or changed,” said Shoeb Sheikh, one of the parents.

If the government knew that the school did not have the NOC then why didn’t it take action against the school management, he asked. Mr. Sheikh said parents will meet ministers concerned and education department officials.

“The fault lies with the government which audits schools every year. It can cancel the affiliation of the school if it wants, but then it should take it over and let students continue to study in the same school,” said another parent.

School principal Hitesh Puri cannot be contacted.