Double-murder case | Himachal Pradesh police nabs two men from Punjab

Shimla:

12 February 2022 17:45 IST

The accused were arrested by a three-member SIT, a press note said.

The Himachal Pradesh police has arrested two men from Punjab, who worked as drivers, in connection with the killing of two women whose bodies were found by the roadside on the Shimla-Chandigarh National Highway in Solan district, it said on February 12.

The bodies, wrapped in bed sheets, were found near railway tunnel number 10 at Koti in Solan district on February 2, according to a press note issued by Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu.

The accused – Jatinder Pal Singh alias Vicky (43) of Kharar and Dinesh Kumar (31) of Ganguwal in Anandpur Sahib – were arrested by a three-member special investigation team (SIT) on Friday, the press note said.

The accused are residents of Punjab, it said, adding that Kumar worked as a driver at Baddi in Himachal Pradesh.

A Tata Vista vehicle (registration number HR 03N 3403) used in the crime has also been seized in connection with the FIR registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Parwanoo police station, the press note said.

“The investigation of the case is at an important stage and more details cannot be shared at this stage,” it added.

The SIT, which was headed by DySP Yogesh Rolta (SDPO, Parwanoo) and also had Inspector Daya Ram (SHO, Parwanoo) and Inspector Rakesh Roy (SHO, Dharampur) as its members, collected and analysed digital, physical, oral and circumstantial data and evidence from multiple sources spread over a large geographical area, the press note said.

The spot where the bodies were found was also inspected by a team from the State Forensic Sciences Laboratory in Junga.

The press note said the deceased were identified through painstaking efforts by the SIT.

The bodies were handed over to the family members of the deceased on February 6 after conducting post-mortem in the Department of Forensic Medicine, IGMC, Shimla on February 3, it added.

IGP Southern Range, Shimla, also visited the spot and reviewed the progress of the investigation with the Solan superintendent of police and the members of the SIT.