Other StatesBENGALURU 28 December 2020 22:00 IST
Comments
Double for Ishaan and Rishon
Updated: 28 December 2020 22:00 IST
Ishaan Madesh and Rishon Rajeev won a double each, while the Maini brothers — Arjun and Kush — split victories in the Senior Max categories in the opening two rounds of the Meco FMSCI NKC Rotax Max Karting Championship here.
The results (winners): Round 1: Micro Max: Ishaan Madesh (Peregrine Racing Intl.) 12:55.661s; Junior Max: Rishon Rajeev (Birel Art) 14:11.259s; Senior Max: Kush Maini (NK Racing) 18:10.725s
Round 2: Micro Max: Ishaan 13:37.211s; Junior Max: Rishon 14:24.473s; Senior Max: Arjun Maini (NK Racing) 16:56.551s.
More In Other States
Read more...