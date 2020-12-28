Double for Ishaan and Rishon

BENGALURU

28 December 2020 22:00 IST

Ishaan Madesh and Rishon Rajeev won a double each, while the Maini brothers — Arjun and Kush — split victories in the Senior Max categories in the opening two rounds of the Meco FMSCI NKC Rotax Max Karting Championship here.

The results (winners): Round 1: Micro Max: Ishaan Madesh (Peregrine Racing Intl.) 12:55.661s; Junior Max: Rishon Rajeev (Birel Art) 14:11.259s; Senior Max: Kush Maini (NK Racing) 18:10.725s

Round 2: Micro Max: Ishaan 13:37.211s; Junior Max: Rishon 14:24.473s; Senior Max: Arjun Maini (NK Racing) 16:56.551s.

