Other States

Double for Ishaan and Rishon

Ishaan Madesh and Rishon Rajeev won a double each, while the Maini brothers — Arjun and Kush — split victories in the Senior Max categories in the opening two rounds of the Meco FMSCI NKC Rotax Max Karting Championship here.

The results (winners): Round 1: Micro Max: Ishaan Madesh (Peregrine Racing Intl.) 12:55.661s; Junior Max: Rishon Rajeev (Birel Art) 14:11.259s; Senior Max: Kush Maini (NK Racing) 18:10.725s

Round 2: Micro Max: Ishaan 13:37.211s; Junior Max: Rishon 14:24.473s; Senior Max: Arjun Maini (NK Racing) 16:56.551s.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 28, 2020 10:02:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/double-for-ishaan-and-rishon/article33439399.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY