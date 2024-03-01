ADVERTISEMENT

Double engine Govt guarantees 'jungle raj' in Uttar Pradesh: Rahul Gandhi

March 01, 2024 12:44 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST - New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Congress workers will raise their voice for justice by protesting in every district and every tehsil today against the BJP system and this alliance of criminals, Rahul Gandhi said

PTI

**EDS: SCREENSHOT VIA @INCIndia** Agra: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', in Agra, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_25_2024_000230A)

The truth of the double engine government in Uttar Pradesh is that it is a "guarantee of jungle raj", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on March 1 while announcing a Statewide protest by party workers against the law and order situation.

"The law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh is the biggest example of how the BJP and Modi media together are indulging in the 'business of lies'," he alleged in a post in Hindi on X.

Highlighting several recent cases of crimes against women, he said the bodies of minor sisters are found hanging from trees at some places.

"Somewhere the audacity of gang rape by BJP members in IIT-BHU campus, and somewhere a woman judge was forced to commit suicide for not getting justice.

"This is the condition of that state whose law and order system is being praised tirelessly," Mr. Gandhi said.

He also mentioned the recent murder of a Dalit student returning after giving her Class 10 exams in Rampur.

"It is time to come out of the false image created by Modi media and see the truth that the double engine government is the 'guarantee of jungle raj'," the former party president said.

"Uttar Pradesh Congress workers will raise their voice for justice by protesting in every district and every tehsil today against the BJP system and this alliance of criminals," he said.

