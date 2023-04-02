Doors of BJP shut for Nitish Kumar forever: reiterates Amit Shah in Nawada

April 02, 2023 04:09 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST - Hisua (Bihar)

Addressing a public meeting at Nawada in Bihar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 2, 2023 reiterated that doors of BJP have been shut forever for Nitish Kumar and also asserted that Mr Kumar would never be able to nurse his dream of becoming the Prime Minister as there was “no vacancy” for the post.

“I want to make it clear to you (people) and Lalan Babu (JD-U national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh who is also a close aide of chief minister Nitish Kumar) that doors of BJP have been shut forever for Nitish Kumar”, reiterated senior BJP leader and union home minister Amit Shah amid thunderous applause by the gathered crowd in the public meeting at Hisua in Nawada. Former Nawada BJP MP and union minister Giriraj Singh too was present on the occasion.

Earlier at his public meeting in Purnia in September 2022, Mr Shah had first announced that for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar doors of BJP have been shut forever. Mr Kumar’s party JD(U) had snapped ruling ties with BJP in August 2022 to form mahagathbandhan government with six other parties, including Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress, in the State.

While slamming Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav further, Mr Shah said, “one person has to become Prime Minister and Lalu’s son has to become chief minister but “you (Lalu Prasad) and Nitish Kumar both are in galatfahmi (complete misunderstanding) while, people of Bihar are not in misunderstanding to vote for PM Modi on all 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar”.

“For power you (Nitish Kumar) has gone to sit in the lap of Lalu Prasad whose regime was synonymous with jungle raj”, charged Mr Shah. “It was Tejashwi Yadav who earlier had called Nitish Kumar by several names like Paltu chacha (uncle turn coat), saanp (snake), girgit (chameleon), dokhebaaj (betrayer) etc. but for power Nitish ji forgot all this”. “Will go to the people of the state and uproot the mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) government”, he asserted.

Mr Shah was also to address a public meeting in Sasaram on Sunday but he had to cancel his programme as communal tension had flared up there and section 144 was imposed. The district administration and the state government, though, had denied that section 144 was imposed in Sasaram but a police official was caught on camera on Saturday making announcement on mic that section 144 has been imposed in the area by the order of district magistrate.

While making reference to communal tensions in Sasaram and Nalanda, Mr Shah said, “I couldn’t go to Sasaram but will definitely visit there to hold a public meeting in honour of samrat (emperor) Ashok”. “When BJP government would come to power, we’ll teach a lesson to the rioters (danga karne walon ko ulta latke ke seedha karne ka kaam karenge)”.

“There is no use of requesting to state government but will urge God for peace to return in Sasaram and Nalanda. The government in alliance with a party (RJD) known for jungle raj, can there be peace in the state?”, asked Mr Shah from the audience and they made a thunderous clap again.

Mr Shah also announced when the BJP government would come to power “it will open cooperative dairy in every panchayat of the state”. He also listed development and welfare steps taken by PM Narendra Modi government for women, farmers and poor people of the country.

Mr Shah also touched Kashmir, scrapping of article 370 from Jammu & Kashmir and Ayodhya issues at the public meeting. “Can anyone snatch Kashmir from us?; shouldn’t article 370 be scrapped and shouldn’t Ram temple be constructed in Ayodhya?”, he asked the gathered crowd and they responded in loud cheer.

Mr Shah also appealed people to vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2024 general election and 2025 State Assembly election.