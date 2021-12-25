People in U.P. are looking at a party that can address their ‘real issues’

New Delhi:

25 December 2021 16:09 IST

Party organisation has much improved and none should underestimate it, says

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel says the party organisation in Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) is much improved and none should underestimate his party.

In an interview with The Hindu, Mr. Baghel, who is a senior poll observer for U.P., said voters have tried out parties whose politics is based on “caste and religious symbolism” and are now looking at a party that can address their “real issues”.

“Uttar Pradesh always springs a surprise. In 2012, the Bharatiya Janata Party was in the fourth place but went to form the government in 2017 after doing well in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. People of the State seen the politics of caste, be it Mayawati ji [Bahujan Samaj Party] or Akhilesh Yadavji [Samajwadi Party]. And for the past five years, they have seen the BJP seeking votes in the name of religion. Now, people are asking what have we gained? Who was standing with us during the time of crisis? This is a big issue among voters,” said Mr. Baghel.

Advertising

Advertising

Also read | No Opposition alliance sans Congress possible at national level, says Bhupesh Baghel

He said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s pratigya patra [promise document] seeks to address the issues of farmers, Dalits, women, traders and small entrepreneurs.

“Whether it is the farming community, Dalits, traders or small entrepreneurs, each person wants to know who is going to address his or her issue. The condition of the people has worsened economically or socially. Whether it is because of the COVID lockdown, demonetisation or a flawed GST. That’s why people are intently listening to Priyanka ji,” he added.

Asked about the perception that the Congress doesn’t have an organisation in U.P. that can mobilise voters on the ground and the notion that people don’t want to vote for a losing side.

“This is negative thinking in politics. What Priyankaji is doing is positive politics. She is saying these are the things that we can do,” he said.

Mr. Baghel claimed that for several months now, thousands of workers have been trained to take the party's message to each constituency and polling booth.

“If you look at our rallies in Varanasi or Gorakhpur, the crowds were massive. Rahulji padyatra in Amethi was also impressive. This is because of our organisational strength.”

Mr. Baghel didn’t give any assessment as to the number of seats the Congress can win but said, “Why do you have so much of doubt? If the BJP can become the number one party in 2017 from number four in 2012, why can’t we become number one?. The janta will bring to power whoever it likes.”

When pointed out that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav predicted zero seats for the Congress in the upcoming Assembly elections, Mr Baghel said, “I think Akhileshji shouldn’t have said so. You should neither underestimate someone nor speak with such arrogance.”

Talking about the Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) in the 2017 Assembly elections, advocated by election strategist Prashant Kishor, the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister claimed that his party “had to bear the brunt of SP’s anti-incumbency".

Making a counter charge at Mr. Yadav, the Congress leader said he [Mr. Yadav] didn’t step out for four and half years while Ms. Vadra has been “fighting” for people’s issue, whether it was trying to provide transport to migrant workers during the lockdown or ensuring justice to the Dalit girl who was allegedly raped and murdered at Hathras or the families of the farmers and the journalist killed at Lakhimpur Kheri.

Would it help if Ms. Vadra becomes the Chief Ministerial face? “We are contesting the elections under Priyankaji's leadership. Whether she would contest the elections or not, the high command and she herself will decide,” Mr. Baghel said.