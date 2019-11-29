Don’t restrict arms, Punjab tells Centre

The Punjab government has urged the Centre not to reduce the number of firearms permissible on a licence from three to one in the State, in view of its sensitive location and troubled history.
Review proposal
Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought a review of a proposal of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to amend the Arms Act, 1959, thereby restricting the number of fire arms from three to one in the States.
Capt. Amarinder has, however, made it clear that if some States are keen to reduce the number of weapons than is currently permissible on a licence, they may be allowed to do so without prejudice to the other States.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.