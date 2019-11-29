Don’t restrict arms, Punjab tells Centre

The Punjab government has urged the Centre not to reduce the number of firearms permissible on a licence from three to one in the State, in view of its sensitive location and troubled history.

Review proposal

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought a review of a proposal of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to amend the Arms Act, 1959, thereby restricting the number of fire arms from three to one in the States.

Capt. Amarinder has, however, made it clear that if some States are keen to reduce the number of weapons than is currently permissible on a licence, they may be allowed to do so without prejudice to the other States.