ADVERTISEMENT

Don't issue tribal certificates to people using father's surname: Khasi council to village chiefs

April 12, 2023 12:07 pm | Updated 12:07 pm IST - Shillong

The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council said the move was aimed at strengthening the matrilineal system practised by the Khasi tribe.

PTI

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: AFP

An autonomous district council in Meghalaya has directed all traditional Khasi village chiefs to strictly follow customary norms of issuing tribal certificates to only those using their mother's surname.

The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) said the move was aimed at strengthening the matrilineal system practised by the Khasi tribe.

"We directed the traditional village chiefs to issue tribal certificates as per Sections 3 and 12 of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Khasi Social Custom of Lineage Act, 1997 according to which only those following our custom of using mother's surname will be identified as a Khasi," KHADC executive member Jambor War told PTI.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the order was issued as per the law to protect, preserve and strengthen the matrilineal system followed by the Khasis.

"Those using the father's surname will not be identified as a Khasi and the traditional chiefs were asked not to issue tribal certificates to them," he said, adding they were asked to properly verify the antecedents of the applicant.

“The council also barred the traditional village chiefs from actively participating in politics or becoming a member of any political party,” he said. He said the decision to this effect was taken during an executive meeting of the council on March 15.

Mr. War said the order is not new but a reminder to those concerned that if traditional chiefs become involved in politics, it may affect the village, its functioning and development.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US