Don’t hold classes on CAA, NRC, Maharashtra govt. tells private schools

Maharashtra School Education Minister and senior Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad on Monday issued showcause notices to private schools which have been found holding classes on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The Minister said she had issued circulars that no political party should hold lectures/classes on campuses regarding the CAA and the NRC. The Minister said she condemned the BJP for taking up such an exercise.

“We have already sent showcause notice to particular schools in this regard. Also we have asked all schools of Maharashtra to teach motivational learnings, teach them health and hygiene (to the students). I request school administration to not play with these young minds. Whatever politics you want to play, do it on different platform,” the Minister said adding the BJP should not make any attempts to change history in schools.

The Congress had already taken strong offence to the BJP indulging in politics inside school campuses. Party spokesperson Sachin Sawant tweeted, “Demand strong action against all those @BJP4Maharashtra workers who have tried to pervert the minds of school students & politicise school education. @VarshaEGaikwad (Varsha Gaikwad) ji must take action against this absolutely worst form of politics.”