‘Don’t harass students from J&K over fee dues’, Uttarakhand told

The Centre has asked the Uttarakhand government to ensure that students from the Kashmir Valley are not harassed by private colleges for shortage of attendance and non-payment of fees. Many students missed classes and could not pay the fees on time due to restrictions in the Valley.

The Valley was placed under restrictions from August 5 when Home Minister Amit Shah moved two Bills in the Rajya Sabha to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and bifurcate the State into two Union Territories.

Internet remains blocked in the Valley while in the Jammu region broadband connection is available. For more than a month, phone lines were not working.

On Friday, Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy spoke to HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal regarding the problems faced by the students.

Nasir Khuehami of the J&K Students Association has posted distress messages on Twitter, following which Mr. Reddy took up the matter with the HRD Minister.

“We tried to explain to the college management that students were unable to pay the fee due to the clampdown in the Valley. The colleges were charging them random late fee from ₹5,000 to ₹12,000. They are also being asked to pay fee for short attendance. The colleges threatened that the students will not be allowed to sit in examinations,” said Mr. Nasir Khuehami.

On Friday, following the intervention by the HRD Minister, the authorities in Uttarakhand inspected the colleges and the matter was resolved, he said.

“In August, when the decision on Article 370 was announced, many students were at home as their session had ended. They were stuck due to the clampdown and could not join the colleges when they reopened. Some were also unable to pay fee as there was no communication lines in the initial days. The harassment started after they went back to their colleges in Uttarakhand and Punjab,” he said.