Don't harass innocents in Poonch attack investigation: Farooq

April 22, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - Srinagar

Five Army personnel were killed and another was seriously injured after their vehicle was attacked by terrorists in Poonch district Thursday.

PTI

National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah along with his son Former J&K CM Omar Abdullah offer Id Namaz during Id-ul-Fitr celebrations, at Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar, on April 22, 2023. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said security forces should not harass innocent people during their operation against the perpetrators of the Poonch terror attack that killed five Indian Army soldiers.

"They have started operation in Pooch. They should not arrest innocent people. It was their mistake, they should not harass innocent people. It is wrong and it should be avoided," Mr. Abdullah told reporters after offering Id prayers at the Hazratbal shrine here.

Five Army personnel were killed and another was seriously injured after their vehicle was attacked by terrorists in Poonch district Thursday. The soldiers were from a Rashtriya Rifles unit deployed for counter-terror operations.

Mr. Abdullah also expressed surprise that Id prayers were not allowed at the Jamia Masjid.

"It is unfortunate that Id prayers were not allowed at Jamia Masjid. I thought they were allowing the prayers there. The government is saying that situation is peaceful. Then why are they not allowing the prayers," he said.

The former chief minister said Hurriyat Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who is the chief priest of Kashmir, should have been allowed to take part in the prayers.

