‘Don’t glorify use of drugs through songs, films’

The Punjab government is mulling over a new law for strict action against artistes who promote and glorify the use of drugs through songs or films.

Expressing concern over the issue of the State’s youth being caught up in a cobweb of drugs, Tourism Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday said the films and songs by Punjabi artistes have encouraged this trend. “The State government is going to bring in a law soon to curb the menace,” he said at a meeting with famous folk singer Pammi Bai, who called on him to voice his concern over the issue.

Appealing to the artistes hailing from Punjab to not encourage drugs in their songs and films, Mr. Channi said: “The young generation considering them as their role models has been one of the reasons for them being attracted to drugs. They should not encourage the youth to take to drugs by glorifying the menace.”