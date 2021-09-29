Other States

Don’t discharge Vaze, court tells hospital

A special court in Mumbai on Tuesday directed the hospital where dismissed policeman Sachin Vaze is admitted post his open heart surgery to not discharge him until his application on house custody is decided.

After the hospital informed the court that Mr. Vaze, an accused in the Antilia bomb scare and the Mansukh Hiran murder case, can be discharged on September 28, he had moved an application through his lawyer Raunak Naik seeking that he not be discharged till his application on house custody is decided.

Special Judge A.T. Wankhede directed the hospital to withhold Mr. Vaze’s discharge till Wednesday, when his application will be heard.


