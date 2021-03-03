Don’t destroy crops, Haryana CM tells farmers

CHANDIGARH

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Tuesday urged farmers not to destroy their crops as part of their ongoing agitation as they were being “misguided”.

“In a democracy holding a peaceful protest is everyone’s right, but right now the farmers are being misguided to take such kind of drastic steps, which are eventually going to push them on the receiving end,” he said here at a press conference. “I urge my farmer brothers to refrain from taking such decisions which will not only affect the common man but also bring a bad name to them,” he added.

Liquor complaints

Mr. Lal said a one-member committee of Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan has been constituted to analyse the recommendations submitted by various committees constituted to probe liquor complaints, including deaths on account of consumption of spurious liquor across Haryana, smuggling and illegal stocking. “Special Investigation Team and Special Enquiry Team were formed. The members of these committees have separately submitted their recommendations to the government and now the Chief Secretary would take strict action against those found guilty,” he said.

He said excise revenue has doubled during the BJP regime.

Separately, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya has given assent to the Bill providing 75% reservation in the private sector to job seekers from the State. “Now the doors of employment opportunities for the local youths have been opened.”