Don’t destroy crops, Haryana CM tells farmers

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Tuesday urged farmers not to destroy their crops as part of their ongoing agitation as they were being “misguided”.
“In a democracy holding a peaceful protest is everyone’s right, but right now the farmers are being misguided to take such kind of drastic steps, which are eventually going to push them on the receiving end,” he said here at a press conference. “I urge my farmer brothers to refrain from taking such decisions which will not only affect the common man but also bring a bad name to them,” he added.
Liquor complaints
Mr. Lal said a one-member committee of Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan has been constituted to analyse the recommendations submitted by various committees constituted to probe liquor complaints, including deaths on account of consumption of spurious liquor across Haryana, smuggling and illegal stocking. “Special Investigation Team and Special Enquiry Team were formed. The members of these committees have separately submitted their recommendations to the government and now the Chief Secretary would take strict action against those found guilty,” he said.
He said excise revenue has doubled during the BJP regime.
Separately, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya has given assent to the Bill providing 75% reservation in the private sector to job seekers from the State. “Now the doors of employment opportunities for the local youths have been opened.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath