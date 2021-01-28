‘Don’t deny farmers their just demands’

CHANDIGARH

28 January 2021 01:13 IST

A day after the incidents of violence on Republic Day in Delhi, the Shiromani Akali Dal has said that it stood against the use of violence in any form by anyone. “We are firmly of the view that Punjab and the country can progress and prosper only through preserving the atmosphere of peace and communal harmony,” said the statement issued after an emergency meeting of its core committee here.

In a resolution, the party cautioned the Centre against using these incidents as an excuse to deny the farmers their just demands. “We will aggressively pursue these demands in the upcoming session of Parliament,” said the statement.

Separately, SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia demanded an international inquiry into the manner in which a few self-styled leaders in the garb of farmers incited violence in Delhi. These antisocial elements, he said, had played into the hands of agencies that wanted to torpedo the farmers’ agitation.

Mr. Majithia said SAD stood with the farmers and would continue to fight for the cause of the farming community.