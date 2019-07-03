Don’t blame EVMs for defeat, Maharashtra CM tells Opposition

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday asked the opposition leaders to accept their defeat in Lok Sabha elections instead of blaming the EVMs.

He was replying to the resolution raised by the opposition last week and a challenge thrown by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Jayant Patil to pass a resolution to conduct Assembly polls through ballot papers instead of electronic voting machines (EVM).

In a reply to opposition leaders’ claim during the proceedings, Mr Fadnavis also rejected all the allegations of irregularities and graft against his colleagues. On the last day of Assembly session of the present government, and in his last speech, Mr. Fadnavis expressed confidence that he would be back after the elections in the same position.

Mr. Patil reminded him that it is the people of the State who hold ultimate power to elect the government and said that he hopes they will vote for a better Chief Minister next time.

“The opposition leaders must accept that they are defeated in the Lok Sabha elections due to their own deeds. The people of this country have rejected them and it is a bitter but important truth,” said Mr. Fadnavis.

Recalling how he and his party too had fallen for a similar trap, Mr. Fadnavis said, “Someone had told me some years back that ballot papers with yellow colours were used as a part of bogus voting. We had gone to Bombay High Court and Supreme Court as well and we failed, because we refused to accept that we have been defeated by the people.”

Mr. Fadnavis also referred to a challenge thrown by the Election Commission of India (ECI), where representatives of NCP and CPI (M) had attended. “Representatives of both the parties then had claimed that they were there to understand the procedure and not to challenge the EVMs,” he said.