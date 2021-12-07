Don’t allow BSF personnel without permission: Mamata

Mamata Banerjee said that in districts of Murshidabad, Malda, Uttar Dinajpur and Dakshin Dinajpur the BSF is entering habitations.

Union Home Ministry recently increased jurisdiction of the BSF from 15 km to 50 km

Referring to the violence in Nagaland where 14 civilians were killed, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday directed police officials of certain bordering district of the State not to allow personnel of the Border Security Force in habitations without permission.

“The BSF is allowed for 15 km, that too with the permission of the police, but they are going wherever they want. You all have seen what has happened in Nagaland. You have to be very careful. I don’t want any confrontation,” the Chief Minister said, while participating in administrative meeting for Uttar Dinajpur and Dakshin Dinajpur district in north Bengal.

Ms. Banerjee said that in districts of Murshidabad, Malda, Uttar Dinajpur and Dakshin Dinajpur the BSF is entering habitations. Emphasising that law and order in a subject of State, Ms. Banerjee said that in case of such complaints local Block Development Officers along with Inspector in-charge of local police station should, “tell them that this is not your jurisdiction”.

The Chief Minister also referred to the violence at Sitalkuchi during the West Bengal Assembly polls earlier this year where Central forces opened fire at a polling booth and a recent incident in Cooch Behar where three persons were shot dead in an attempt to foil cattle smuggling.

State’s Director General of Police Manoj Malaviya said that he has spoken to officials of BSF and the West Bengal police are denying permission to the requests of the BSF to enter the habitations.

The remarks by West Bengal Chief Minister assume significance because of the recent notification of the Union Home Ministry, where it has increased jurisdiction of the BSF from 15 km to 50 km. A resolution was passed in the West Bengal Assembly urging the Centre to withdraw the notification. Ms. Banerjee had raised the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting last month. West Bengal shares about 2216 km border with Bangladesh, which is guarded by three frontiers of the BSF.