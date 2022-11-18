Don’t act against those who convert without prior info to District Magistrate: Madhya Pradesh HC

November 18, 2022 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - Raipur

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has restrained the State government from taking coercive action against individuals who change their religion without prior information to the District Magistrate.

“The constitutional right to the freedom of religion under Article 25 has implicit within it the ability to choose a faith and the freedom to express or not express those choices to the world,” the High Court said as it ordered the State government to not invoke Section 10 of the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 2021 until further orders.

It further directed the State to not prosecute the adult citizens “if they solemnise the marriage of their own volition”.

Section 10 of the Act makes it obligatory for someone desiring conversion to give a declaration in this regard to the District Magistrate. The contravention of Section 10 and its various sub-Sections can attract imprisonment up to five years, says the order issued on November 14.

This, a Division Bench of Justices Sujoy Paul and Prakash Chandra Gupta said was ‘ex facie unconstitutional’.

The Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 2021 came into force on January 9, 2021 and has drawn criticism for its alleged misuse, particularly in cases of inter-faith marriages.

In the present case, the court was hearing a bunch of pleas challenging the constitutionality of the law. In one such petition, a specific prayer was made to strike down several other provisions apart from Section 10.

‘Violation of right’

Senior advocate Manoj Sharma, who represented a petitioner along with advocate Quazi Fakhruddin, argued that the requirement of prior information before conversion violated the fundamental right of a citizen.

“If the impugned act is permitted to stand it will not only infringe the valuable fundamental rights but will disturb the harmony of the society. Every citizen has a valuable right not to disclose his belief. The citizen is under no obligation either to disclose his own religion or his intention to switch over to another religion. The religious belief is a matter personal to a citizen. State has no right to compel a citizen to disclose about his personal belief,” said counsel.

The petitioners contended that the law gave unbridled and arbitrary powers to the authorities to prosecute citizens.

Opposing any interim relief, the State said the petitioners were claiming a blanket interim relief, which could not be granted as it would amount to giving them final relief. “It is contended that the endeavour of the court should be to uphold the constitutionality of the enactment. Even if some portion of the enactment is unconstitutional, the remaining portion can be separated and upheld by applying the doctrine of severability,” submitted Madhya Pradesh Advocate General Prashant Singh,

The court, however, cited several Supreme Court and High Court judgments to grant interim relief to individuals and inter-faith couples.

“Considering the aforesaid judgments, in our considered opinion, a strong prima facie case is made out by the petitioners for grant of interim protection in relation to marriage of two adult citizens on their volition and against any coercive action for violation of Section 10 of the Act of 21,” the court said.

It has now granted three weeks’ time to the State to file its para-wise reply to the petitions. The court also said the petitioners might file rejoinder within 21 days thereafter.