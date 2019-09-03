Donors contribute ₹4 crore for Meghalaya flood relief

About 100 donors in Meghalaya have contributed nearly ₹4 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for flood assistance in the state, officials said.
The funds will be used to provide relief to flood- affected people in West Garo Hills district, they said on September 2.
“We have collected ₹4 crore through donations to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund,” a senior official at the Chief Minister’s Office told PTI.
He said that the funds would be used to buy mosquito nets, school books, bags and blankets for distribution to the affected families.
School children have also contributed to the CMRF, he said.
Floods in West Garo Hills district and South West Garo Hills district in July caused death of five people, besides damage to public and private properties.
