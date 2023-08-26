ADVERTISEMENT

Domestic help’s minor son found dead at Assam MP’s residence 

August 26, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The domestic help was staying at Rajdeep Roy’s house in Silchar

The Hindu Bureau

GUWAHATI:

A minor was found dead at the residence of BJP MP Rajdeep Roy in southern Assam’s Silchar town on August 26. 

The 11-year-old boy was the son of a domestic help staying at the MP’s residence on Radhamadhab Road in Silchar, the headquarters of the Cachar district. Mr. Roy represents the Silchar Lok Sabha seat. 

“We sent the boy’s body to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital for a comprehensive autopsy. An investigation is also being conducted to uncover the reasons behind his death,” a local police officer said, declining to be quoted. 

The MP refused to speak with mediapersons.

Related Topics

Assam / Guwahati / death

