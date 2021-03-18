Domestic help held for beating toddler

GURUGRAM

18 March 2021 00:09 IST

Case against victim’s kin for hiring minor

A 13-month-old toddler was allegedly beaten by a minor domestic help “out of aggression” causing her life-threatening injuries in Sector 56 here.

The juvenile in conflict with law, aged around 13 years, has been detained.

The victim sustained multiple fractures with injuries on abdomen, kidney and liver. She was on ventilator, according to the FIR registered on charges of attempt to murder and causing grievous hurt under the IPC on Wednesday. The incident took place on March 15.

Advertising

Advertising

A case has also been registered against the family under the Juvenile Justice Act for hiring a minor.

A senior police officer, on condition of anonymity, said the domestic help felt annoyed due to constant crying of the toddler and kicked her out of aggression. She, however, said the family never ill-treated her.

The toddler’s father, working with a private developer, in his complaint said he had hired the minor help for babysitting three months ago and paid her ₹9,000 per month. On the day of incident, the parents were out for shopping.

“When I returned after an hour, I found my daughter crying inconsolably. I took her to W-Partiksha Hospital where the doctor checked on her and referred her to Artemis Hospital. The doctor at Artemis Hospital told me that she had fractured four ribs and had injuries on pancreas, kidney, liver and spleen,” said the father in the FIR.

The doctor in the medico legal report said the injuries could lead to the death of the child, said the FIR.

The family claimed the minor was hired through another domestic help working with them for over two years.

The girl’s family resides in a flat in a group housing society. The toddler’s mother is a software engineer.