Other States

Doles making people less creative: Goel

more-in

Doles and schemes like the MGNREGA have made people less creative and in turn stops their progress as they are satisfied with the status quo, chairperson of the National Innovation Foundation Dr. P.S. Goel said on Tuesday.

Delivering a lecture on the 98th birth anniversary of Dr. Verghese Kurien, Mr. Goel said those who will innovate would survive while those who don’t will perish. “What we are doing is we’re providing subsidised electricity, free water and doles to our rural population,” Mr. Goel said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 27, 2019 7:42:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/doles-making-people-less-creative-goel/article30093775.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY