Doles making people less creative: Goel

Doles and schemes like the MGNREGA have made people less creative and in turn stops their progress as they are satisfied with the status quo, chairperson of the National Innovation Foundation Dr. P.S. Goel said on Tuesday.

Delivering a lecture on the 98th birth anniversary of Dr. Verghese Kurien, Mr. Goel said those who will innovate would survive while those who don’t will perish. “What we are doing is we’re providing subsidised electricity, free water and doles to our rural population,” Mr. Goel said.