Doctors to get double pay in Haryana

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Thursday announced to double the salary of doctors, nurses, paramedical and all other staff working in COVID-19 hospitals.

According to an official statement, the Chief Minister, said that all the arrangements of providing PPE kits, medicines and ventilators are satisfactory in all the government hospitals and medical colleges in the State.

“All the necessary arrangements for the treatment of COVID-19 patients such as masks, PPE kits, medicines, ventilators etc. will be made by the State Government for medical colleges whether they are under Central or State Government, Private or Government aided,” said the statement.