Doctors’ stir hits health services in Nagaland

They want the retirement age increased to 62 years

They want the retirement age increased to 62 years

GUWAHATI

A three–day mass casual leave stir by the government doctors has affected public health services in Nagaland.

The Nagaland In–Service Doctors Association (NIDA) launched the stir on Monday to protest the State government’s failure in raising the retirement age of doctors from 60 to 62 years.

Representatives of the NIDA had a meeting with Chief Secretary J. Alam on Tuesday. The outcome of the meeting is awaited.

The Neiphiu Rio government had earlier warned action the agitating doctors under the provisions of the Nagaland Government Servants Conduct Rules, 1968. It also threatened to deduct their salary based on its policy of “no work, no pay”.

The NIDA’s demand is based on a 2016 statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the retirement age of doctors would be enhanced to 65 years considering their shortage. Some States had subsequently raised the retirement age.

The NIDA had then submitted a memorandum to the Nagaland government demanding the same. The government responded by forming a Cabinet sub–committee to look into the issue but allegedly sat on it.

The association submitted another memorandum in October 2020, threatening a stir if their demand was not met. Apprehending a crisis, the government made a written commitment to resolve the matter within a year.