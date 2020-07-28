Doctors at Lucknow hospital find larvae in food

Doctors posted for COVID-19 duties at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow are being provided “poor quality” food, and larvae and insects were also found in the meals recently, the Resident Doctors’ Welfare Association (RDWA) of the hospital alleged on Tuesday.
Pictures of a meal with larvae in it were shared on social media by doctors, including by former RDWA KGMU president Neeraj Mishra and former RDWA All India Institute of Medical Sciences-Delhi president Harjit Singh Bhatti.
The complaint to the Vice-Chancellor (V-C) of KGMU also mentions it has pictures attached.
In a complaint to the V-C, the association also said that resident doctors were not provided proper accommodation when they are on round-the-clock duty for two weeks and later in quarantine.
In some rooms, even fans were not working, let alone air-conditioners in the humid weather, the RDWA said, adding that no action had been taken despite many written and verbal complaints by residents.
“It’s so inhuman to treat our frontline healthcare warriors with such grim facilities when world over governments are doing so much for their well-being,” the RDWA said.
When contacted, the RDWA KGMU president Dr. Kaweri Dande said she had “information” about the issue but did not wish to comment on the letter sent to the V-C without confirmation. She promised to call back.
RDWA KGMU general secretary Ravi Mishra also said he was aware about the issue and that talks were on about sending a letter. However, he said he could not comment further.
