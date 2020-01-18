Other States

Doctor detained in Maharashtra for sending suspicious envelopes to Pragya Singh Thakur

The suspect, Sayyed Abdul Rehman Khan, has a history of similar behaviour and was previously arrested for writing letters to officials claiming his mother and brother had terror links.

The Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has detained a doctor from Nanded district of Maharashtra for allegedly sending suspicious envelopes to controversial BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, the police said on Saturday.

Ms. Thakur lodged a complaint with the police on Monday alleging that she received some envelopes containing poisonous chemicals in them. The police seized 3 to 4 envelopes from the BJP MP’s residence, some of which had letters written in Urdu.

Talking to PTI, inspector Pradeep Kakade of the Itwara police station in Nanded said during the probe, the M.P. ATS found that Dr. Sayyed Abdul Rehman Khan, 35, who runs a clinic in Dhanegaon in the district, had sent these suspicious envelopes to Ms. Thakur.

“The Madhya Pradesh ATS detained Khan on Thursday evening from Dhanegaon. He had been on the police’s radar for the last three months, as he had previously written letters to some government officials, claiming that his mother and brother had terror links and they should be arrested,” Mr. Kakade said.

The officer said Khan was also previously arrested for writing these letters. “The police tried keeping a tab on him using his mobile phone location. However, he would leave his phone at home and travel to Aurangabad, Nagpur and other cities to post these letters,” Mr. Kakade added. Khan also had a dispute with his brother and was earlier arrested for assaulting him, the official added.

Based on another complaint from Pragya Singh Thakur, Kamla Nagar police in Bhopal registered a case against an unidentified person on charges of criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

