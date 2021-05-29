Doctor couple shot dead in broad daylight in Bharatpur

JAIPUR:

In a sensational broad daylight murder, two motorcycle-borne assailants shot dead a doctor couple travelling in their car on a busy road in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur town on Friday. Police suspect it to be a case of revenge killing, as the medicos were earlier arrested in connection with a murder case and were at present out on bail.

The doctor couple, Sudeep Gupta, 46, and Seema Gupta, 44, faced charges of burning alive a woman and her six-year-old son in 2019. Sudeep was allegedly in an illicit relationship with the woman, while the accused who murdered the couple were stated to be the woman’s brother and cousin.

The assailants were identified based on CCTV footage of the incident, when the duo stopped the couple’s car at Circular Road near the Central Bus Stand, knocked at the side window and fired the shots from the point-blank range. They fled from the scene of crime on their motorcycle firing in the air to create panic.

Police said efforts were on to arrest the accused, who were identified as Anuj Kumar and Mahesh Kumar. The post mortem of both the deceased was conducted at Raj Bahadur Memorial Government Hospital in Bharatpur. Sudeep died on the spot, while Seema succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.