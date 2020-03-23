Doctor among two tests positive for COVID-19 in Gurugram

A 35-year-old woman doctor at Civil Hospital here and a 22-year-old man with a travel history to the United Kingdom tested positive for COVID-19 in Gurugram on Sunday, taking the total number of infected persons to eight.

Gurugram Chief Medical Officer J.S. Punia told The Hindu that the doctor was entrusted with the sample collection of the COVID-19 suspects at Civil Hospital in Sector 10. Her samples was taken along with nine other doctors, and she was found positive. The rest nine samples are negative. She is a resident of Sector 9A.

In a third case from Palam Vihar, after a brother-sister duo tested positive, another young man is found infected with the virus. He had returned from the UK earlier this month, said Mr. Punia.

As many as 148 samples have been taken in Gurugram, and reports for 18 samples are awaited.

So far, Gurugram has three cases from Palam Vihar, two each from Sector 9A and Nirvana Country and one from Sushant Lok.

A total of 4,455 persons have been screened in the district so far.

Entry banned

As a precautionary measures, many group housing societies in Gurugram have banned the entries of visitors, domestic workers and delivery persons inside their premises and also discontinued newspaper deliveries for the time being. “In the wake of two positive COVID-19 cases, the residents welfare association of Nirvana Country has decided to ban the entry of domestic workers, drivers and gardeners inside the premises. Also, the visitors, couriers boys, newspapers delivery boys and other similar deliveries are not allowed inside till March 31. But the residents have decided to pay the wages to the domestic workers and also helped them with buying ration and other necessary items,” said senior Congress leader Ashok Bhaskar, a resident of Nirvana Country.

MCG Commissioner, Vinay Pratap Singh issued directions to all residents, who have recently returned to India after foreign travel, to follow compulsory home quarantine.