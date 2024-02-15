ADVERTISEMENT

Doctor among 2 booked in Navi Mumbai for cheating farmer with job promise

February 15, 2024 12:54 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST - Thane

The victim, hailing from Jalgaon in Maharashtra, allegedly paid ₹25,000 to the doctor at his clinic in Belapur area of Navi Mumbai on November 28, 2023, the official from CBD police station said.

PTI

The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against a doctor and his associate for allegedly cheating a 32-year-old farmer of ₹25,000 by promising to get him a job in the Indian Railways, an official said.

The farmer claimed he was promised the job of an announcer in the Railways and a fake appointment letter was provided to him after he paid the money.

He filed a complaint with the Government Railway Police at Igatpuri station.

The complaint was transferred to the CBD police station, where a case was registered against the doctor and his associate on Wednesday under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery) and 34 (common intention), the official said.

