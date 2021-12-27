‘Do not hold local body polls without OBC quota’

Maharashtra Assembly on Monday unanimously passed the resolution asking the State Election Commission (SEC) to not hold local civic body elections without 27% OBC reservation that has been struck down by the Supreme Court.

State’s Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar presented the resolution, which was seconded by Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis.

“The acts concerned with the elections in local civic bodies have provision of 27% reservation for OBCs. Since the SEC has declared elections without fixing reservation for OBCs, which will result in OBCs being deprived of representation, elections in local civic bodies should not be held omitting OBCs,” said the resolution.

The apex court struck down the political reservation for OBCs a month ago in local civic bodies. The State government had issued an ordinance ensuring OBC reservation within the limit of 50% upper limit in rural and urban civic bodies. The court, however, pointed out that the State government has not acquired empirical data on OBCs by forming a backward class commission and hence does not pass the triple test as prescribed. The court also refused the review petition filed by the State government.

Similarly, reservation of OBCs in local bodies in Madhya Pradesh was struck down by the court. The Assembly there too has passed a resolution stating the same.