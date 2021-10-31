‘Do Channi, Sidhu endorse Tytler appointment?’

Chandigarh

31 October 2021 01:40 IST

Cong. leader’s name had figured in connection with the anti-Sikh riots of 1984

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Saturday asked Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Congress’s State unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu to clarify if they have endorsed naming Jagdish Tytler as a permanent invitee to the Delhi Congress’s new executive committee.

In a statement issued here, Mr. Chugh said, “Mr. Tytler has been named as one of the key Congress leaders in Delhi, but he , Kamal Nath and Sajjan Kumar continue to be the blue-eyed boys of the party in spite of the fact that their role in the riots against Sikhs has always been highlighted by many witnesses.”

“Mr. Sidhu had confessed that he barely escaped the anti-Sikh riots and now he feels proud of being a leader of the Congress?” he asked. He said Sikh leaders, including Mr. Channi and Mr. Sidhu, owe an explanation to the people of Punjab.

