DNA samples of Rajouri families match 3 youth killed in Shopian

Srinagar

25 September 2020 15:10 IST

The youth were described as “unidentified terrorists” earlier; It took police around 40 days to match the DNA samples;

DNA samples of the three youths killed in a joint operation of the Army and the police in Shopian on July 18 matched the samples taken from the three families of missing youth from Rajouri, the police said on Friday.

“DNA sample results of the three families of Rajouri have matched those killed in Amshipora of Shopian. We will now take further course of action and complete the remaining formalities,” Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said at a press conference in Srinagar.

It took the police around 40 days to match the DNA samples of the families with the slain youth, described as “unidentified terrorists” earlier. The Rajouri families, however, disputed the claims of the security forces and asserted that they were labourers and on the way home from the Shopian route.

On September 18, the Army’s inquiry also established that the Shopian operation contravened the dos and don’ts of the Chief of Army Staff approved by the Supreme Court and exceeded the powers vested under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).

The Army has initiated disciplinary proceedings under the Army Act against those found prima facie answerable.

Advocate Qadri killers posed as clients

Mr. Kumar said known TV analyst and lawyer Babar Qadri, 39, was killed by two pistol- borne men posing as his clients with files.

“A special investigation team has been constituted to probe the incident. It will be headed by Superintendent of Police, Hazratbal”, he stated.

The incident took place around 6:20 p.m on Thursday. “Two masked men entered into his Hawal, Srinagar residence as clients with files in their hands. They told Qadri that they had to discuss some accident-related case but fired at this head with pistols. Qadri sustained four bullet wounds in his head and died on the way to hospital”, he said.

The militants also fired a few bullets in the air, he said, adding that 170 to 200 militants were still active in Kashmir.