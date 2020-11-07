DMIC set to be a boon for Rajasthan

Investment zones along corridor to be expedited: CM Gehlot

The Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), a major portion of which will pass through Rajasthan, is set to give a boost to investments, employment generation and development of the State with its construction work being expedited.

Two special investment regions are coming up along the corridor in the project’s first phase.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said here that the investment regions in Khushkheda-Bhiwadi-Neemrana and Jodhpur-Pali-Marwar near the freight corridor would be developed fast to get the project’s full benefits.

Bhiwadi township

Mr. Gehlot gave instructions for completion of work at the ground level for establishing the Bhiwadi integrated township and creating facilities in the Marwar region.

He reviewed the project’s progress and laid emphasis on tremendous possibilities for planned development of the specific regions by taking advantage of new investments.

The State government has proposed the establishment of a dry port at Rabhana village near Bhiwadi for facilitating business activities in and around the region.

Mr. Gehlot said the town planning and engineering wings would be strengthened to speed up the construction work.