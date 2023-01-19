HamberMenu
DM issues orders to demolish unsafe building in Joshimath

The DM has sought suggestions from the affected people on their permanent rehabilitation.

January 19, 2023 04:56 pm | Updated 04:56 pm IST - JOSHIMATH

PTI
A worker looks at cracks that appeared in a building, at the land subsidence affected area in Joshimath, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.

A worker looks at cracks that appeared in a building, at the land subsidence affected area in Joshimath, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Chamoli district administration on Thursday issued orders to demolish yet another unsafe building in subsidence-hit Joshimath and invited suggestions from affected people on their rehabilitation.

The unsafe house to be scientifically dismantled is located in ward number seven of the Joshimath municipal area. Experts had declared it unsafe after a recent survey.

The order to dismantle it was issued by District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana after taking a written consent from house owner Dinesh Lal, the official said.

Mr. Khurana had on Wednesday ordered the demolition of two unsafe residential houses and PWD's dak bungalow in the town.

The DM, who also heads a committee set up to design a rehabilitation plan, said he has sought suggestions from the affected people on their permanent rehabilitation.

