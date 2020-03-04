DLSA holds outreach programme in Nuh

The District Legal Services Authority on Tuesday conducted a day-long outreach programme to create awareness among the masses about the free legal services provided by the Authority and the various welfare schemes offered by different government departments.

Several departments, including the Women and Child Development, Health, Child Protection, Red Cross Society, Education, Aayush and Food and Supplies participated in the programme.

DLSA, Nuh, chairperson and District and Sessions Judge Neerja Kulwant Kalsan, on the occasion, said that holding such programmes helped the masses know about and avail of various schemes by government departments.

She said the effort of the Authority was to reach out to all those in need of legal aid and legal awareness camps were held for this purpose. The lawyers on the panel of the Authority gave detailed information in these camps, she added. "All those with annual income less than ₹3 lakh, women, children, factory workers, freedom fighters and victims of natural calamities could avail of the legal services offered by the Authority free of cost,” said Ms. Kansal.

Earlier, DLSA secretary and Chief Judicial Magistrate Neeru Kamboj briefed Ms. Kalsan about the various stalls.

Around 700 people visited the various stalls to make inquiries about different government schemes, but the Aayush stall saw the maximum activity.