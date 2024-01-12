Divya Pahuja murder case: accused Balraj Gill nabbed from Kolkata airport, Ravi Banga still at large

January 12, 2024 09:28 am | Updated 09:28 am IST - Gurugram

Balraj Gill, one of the accused in the murder of former model Divya Pahuja, was arrested at the Kolkata airport, Gurugram Police on Thursday, January 11, 2024.

Gill fled from Patiala after dumping his car near the bus stand, police informed earlier. Another accused, Ravi Banga, is still reported to be on the run."

The accused in the murder of model Divya Pahuja, Balraj Gill, was taken into custody from Kolkata airport on Thursday.

He had gone missing after abandoning his car near the Patiala bus stand. Ravi Banga, another accused, is still absconding," Varun Dahiya, Gurugram ACP (Crime), said.

Divya, a former model, was shot dead allegedly by hotel owner Abhijeet Singh in Gurugram. He, along with two others, allegedly dragged the body into a car and dumped it in Patiala. Earlier, on January 5, Gurugram Police said it had recovered the car that was allegedly used to dispose of the body of the former model, who was shot dead in a hotel room.

"The car was captured in a security camera as being parked near the toll plaza. We learnt that the vehicle was being driven towards Patiala. We were trying to trace the vehicle that was used in the crime," Karan Singh, constable, Crime Branch of Gurugram Police, said earlier."

This is the car (used in the crime). We confirmed it as the one from the number plate and colour. The body was transported in this car and dumped," he added.

Earlier on January 10, at least three people were arrested in connection with the alleged killing of the 27-year-old woman in Gurugram, officials said. From CCTV footage, it was determined that the accused dragged the body from the hotel to the car.

