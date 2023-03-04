Distribution of compensation to affected people begins in Joshimath

March 04, 2023 04:03 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST - New Delhi

The Uttarakhand government has started distributing compensation to affected house owners in land subsidence-hit Joshimath under the State's rehabilitation policy, an official statement said.

The process began on Friday on the direction of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, with three Joshimath residents getting ₹63.20 lakh as compensation on the first day.

The beneficiaries included retired subedar-major Manglu Lal, Krishna Panwar, and Baldev Singh Panwar, residents of one of the worst-affected Suneel ward of Joshimath, it said.

Other affected people in the town will also be getting their compensations soon after the administration finishes verifying the documents, the statement added.

| Video Credit: ANI

