Distancing becomes a distant issue in Prayagraj

Norms broken during food supply

A video emerged on Friday showing migrant workers bunched together closely while an official distributes bananas to them in Prayagraj district.

The short clip caused outrage on social media as distancing norms were ignored while handing out the fruits to the migrant workers.

After many social media users criticised the method of feeding the migrants, the district administration clarified that it was not a quarantine centre.

“It’s CAV College where immigrants from M.P. are taking rest during their transit,” the district administration said.

The administration said bananas were being distributed among the migrant workers but when “this chaos started” the distribution was stopped immediately.

“Later it was distributed in the buses when they all sat on their seats,” said the Prayagraj administration.

Prayagraj, along with Jhansi, is the exchange point for migrants returning from Madhya Pradesh and those going back home in that State.

