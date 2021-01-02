Dissident Tripura BJP MLA quits party State committee

Agartala

02 January 2021 02:20 IST

Sushanta Choudhury, one of the dissident BJP MLAs in Tripura, resigned from the party’s State committee on Friday to protest sacking of the mandal president of his Assembly constituency. He was an invitee member in the State committee.

Mr. Choudhury has been known as a supporter of former Health Minister Sudip Roy Barman who is allegedly leading the dissident camp in the BJP.

The young lawmaker called a press conference to inform his decision to quit the State committee in protest against sacking of Gauranga Debnath as Majlishpur mandal president. Mr Debnath, who was present at the venue, claimed that he was removed from the post for owing allegiance to the MLA.

Sources in the BJP said the decision to initiate disciplinary action against certain individuals was linked to an ‘unauthorised’ public rally held at Majlishpur on December 27. Mr. Barman and several other dissident MLAs participated and spoke against party top brass, making indirect references.

In the press conference, Mr. Choudhury sounded adamant when he announced to hold a motor bike rally on Sunday as an apparent ploy to display his support base in Majlishpur.

Informed sources said the tussle between party officials and the dissidents was set to intensify as the latter were expected to throw more programmes, ignoring party’s instructions and warnings.