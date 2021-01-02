Dissident Tripura BJP MLA quits party State committee

Sushanta Choudhury, one of the dissident BJP MLAs in Tripura, resigned from the party’s State committee on Friday to protest sacking of the mandal president of his Assembly constituency. He was an invitee member in the State committee.
Mr. Choudhury has been known as a supporter of former Health Minister Sudip Roy Barman who is allegedly leading the dissident camp in the BJP.
The young lawmaker called a press conference to inform his decision to quit the State committee in protest against sacking of Gauranga Debnath as Majlishpur mandal president. Mr Debnath, who was present at the venue, claimed that he was removed from the post for owing allegiance to the MLA.
Sources in the BJP said the decision to initiate disciplinary action against certain individuals was linked to an ‘unauthorised’ public rally held at Majlishpur on December 27. Mr. Barman and several other dissident MLAs participated and spoke against party top brass, making indirect references.
In the press conference, Mr. Choudhury sounded adamant when he announced to hold a motor bike rally on Sunday as an apparent ploy to display his support base in Majlishpur.
Informed sources said the tussle between party officials and the dissidents was set to intensify as the latter were expected to throw more programmes, ignoring party’s instructions and warnings.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath